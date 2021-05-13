-
Now Playing: Major brands announce new price hikes to grocery staples
-
Now Playing: Gas prices spike following Colonial Pipeline cyberattack
-
Now Playing: What to know about criminal hacker group DarkSide
-
Now Playing: Consumer prices rise amid growing inflation
-
Now Playing: Images show 2 planes after mid-air collision
-
Now Playing: Man arrested after allegedly driving with tiger in car speaks out
-
Now Playing: $1 million vaccine incentive
-
Now Playing: Gas pipeline restarts operations
-
Now Playing: GOP prepares to replace Cheney in leadership role after being ousted
-
Now Playing: Biden issues executive order focused on cybersecurity after Colonial Pipeline attack
-
Now Playing: Colonial Pipeline restarts operations, days after Russian-linked hack
-
Now Playing: How to fix five things you’re doing wrong on your resume
-
Now Playing: 89-year-old math tutor’s virtual lessons reach students around the world
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, May 12, 2021
-
Now Playing: Will GOP ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney help or hurt party in the long run?
-
Now Playing: Cyberattacks are ‘No. 1 worry these days,’ expert says
-
Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: Can vaccines help long-haulers?
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 12, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Consumer prices spike 4.2% in last year