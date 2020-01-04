Transcript for Expert on coronavirus spread

This morning some desperately needed help for the overwhelming crush of corn a buyers patients in New York City. Fifty ambulance easier to start to seat a lot of it balances off the street that don't look like what you. Normally see. 250 ambulance has. Along with 500 EMT workers have now arrived in Queens from across the country. Personally seen some. From as far west as Minnesota and as far south as Atlanta Georgia. New York City ambulances are now responding to 6000 calls per day that's 50% more than usual and that's with 20% of the one speck can work or working nearly nonstop. Jon Rubin hasn't seen a sign in a week. Last night yes you say when you. You gonna come get me. I told when everybody stops going. Come sick or when it's not going to have it. For the NYPD nearly 6000 members are out sick that's 15% of the force I cannot as I sit here and talk to this morning. Think about a more stressful time doctors and nurses are also scrambling around the clock. Posting images on social media they're exhausted piece is Bruce from their masks. Or is it so agents is fighting animals are no wonder. Doctor loose heiress and her husband who's also position. Have been working at their practice to ease the crush of patients at nearby hospitals. Her husband is now hospitalized with the virus. I think dollars who she does his. It. Lose. Its. Also infected doctor Colin Smith. The ER Doctor Who gave us rare access last week in sight one of the hardest hit hospitals in new York and Ohio were hospital workers now make up 20% of the State's infected patients. One nurse is growing more concerned about the lack a protective gear after she says a colleague recently died from the virus. We see woo he and we see Italy BC health care workers dressed in had to total PP. Masks bunny suits and then you look at what health care workers in the United States in Ohio and eve in in. Columbus, Ohio are doing. We have a flimsy little yellow gown on and barely a mask in some gobbles. This morning in Louisiana the governor is warning the New Orleans area to run out of been a leaders by this Saturday. After the state recorded its biggest spike of confirmed cases and a 24 hour period doctors in rural and say their biggest concern is trying to stay ahead of the influx of patients. You feel like there's a hurricane coming. And each day you think okay as the hurricane here. Is this it. And you don't know if that this is dead and it's gonna be it. Category three or if it's coming and it's going to turn into five her. We don't know. In California the state has launched a website for retired nurses and doctors. Where they can reactivate their license if they want to help.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.