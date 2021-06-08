Transcript for Extreme wildfires force thousands to flee

We turn now to be fire emergency in extreme drought in northern California. One homeowner describing thirty foot high flames climbing up to his house and now a power plant has been shut down due to the extreme conditions. This morning a raging wildfire is forcing thousands of people from their homes. As flames tear through another northern California town. The river fire swelling inside north of Sacramento. Fueled by bone dry conditions and high winds forming this smoke NATO. The river fire has now burned at least 76 buildings around the town of Colfax. This woman raced to her parents' home evacuating minutes before their house caught on fire. I got him out of there we have it right you know I mean this is this is something I've figured I would border raises its. I've lived here all my life and I have never heard. A firestorm yeah I got at least five people dead at a Gloucester hubs in our streets and my family's. The extreme drought adding to the challenged residents near the river fire are now being asked to leave it water usage to essential needs. To help crews fighting the fire is she had regional water. Dealers emerge. And now a power plant north of Colfax has shut down. The plant relies on water from lake Orville but the water levels in the lake are too low. It comes as the State's largest wildfire burns out of control the Dixie fire now creating this orange glow near Redding. After sparking more than three weeks ago. It's burned an area nearly half the size of Rhode Island forty mile per hour winds pushed flames into the historic town of Greenville destroying everything in their path. But these patriotic rescue is giving people hope a firefighter saving an American flag that was attached to a burning home. The Dixie fire destroyed more than a hundred homes the town of Greenville but no serious injuries have been reported.

