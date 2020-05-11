Transcript for All eyes on Arizona

In Arizona trump supporters were gathering outside the elections department in Phoenix summer Channing they wanted to get inside the building. Sheriff's deputies have been Maxine ABC's Rick Johnson is there with more on the vote count. Mona and Kenneth Joseph Biden is still maintaining that slight lead here in the state of Arizona. But both campaigns are kind of working their mathematical jujitsu. The try to get a grip on the numbers here and find a path forward. Let's take a step back and talk about what everybody is waiting on here in the state of Arizona. Hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots now these are not ballots that were sent an orally as part of the early voting here in the states. Instead these were ballots that voters. Dropped off in person either on Election Day for the weekend prior the Biden campaign says look if most of these ballots are coming from Maricopa County. This is a county that is sorted to lean to the left in recent years and in this election Joseph Biden has been. Outperforming. Donald Trump in this countess of daylight in the numbers and the odds for them. For the Republicans. They point to the fact that if people were dropping off their ballots on Election Day they felt as though they were gonna have a higher Election Day turnout. And outnumber Biden supporters by a ratio afford a one. So both campaigns are trying to work the numbers and find that path for a lot at stake. Here in the state of Arizona Kenneth Mona. Right about that thank you appreciate it way to.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.