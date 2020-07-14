Transcript for Eyes on the skies

Tired yeah. And it's not Superman but Neil wise is a pretty big deal. Literally the comet is three miles in diameter and no one knew it was going to be this close to earth. Until relatively recently. In March February. Saying to us just won't just comment gonna do a fairly close why right you're a surprise sort of but a beautiful line. The Internet bursting with gorgeous photos of comet Neil wise it's actually name foray I NASA mission. Near earth object wide field infrared survey explorer. Written excess and that's what they didn't. A lot to say but even more to see gonna come by and come pretty close particularly after going closer to solve Michigan's what he's gotten he's. He'll lies close enough and right enough to see with the naked guy. Gore denied again too dark in place we had a good view if he had not it was great it was a really clear night you don't even need it. And just look. Secluded itself to big dipper and you should give to see this thing flying by Ryan's favorite thing about Neil lies the comic piece backed tube be universal system so it's back about oh I don't know one half billion years or so got if you think back well Carl Sagan said Merrill made a star stuff literally work. We all all of us earthlings Amelio is insider does. The chance to see. This neo wise comment is a once in a lifetime opportunity for us. Without a doubt god the next time that Neil winds around I believe it is. Six or 7000 years. Ryan tells me we should have an excellent chance to see Neil lives in the night sky for the next three weeks. So if you need help finding the big dipper star walked CU is a free app you can download. Put your phone towards the sky and it'll find a big dipper Korea and then like you said just look south. And then you'll see that comment you guys. It's like not that I'm not end here for space I'll pop quiz the Mona what is neo why stand for that wilders said. Near earth I did watch we'll tell you buy more visibility isn't backup.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.