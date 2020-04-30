Transcript for FAA investigating Harrison Ford again

Get off my way this morning some wishing Harrison Ford would be the one to get off the plane for good. The actor under investigation by the FAA authorities say the 77 year old was involved in a runway incursion at Hawthorne airport in LA last week taxiing across the runway as another plane was taking off. Angering the air traffic controller. Get across I worry not political or hold your utility cannot. Yeah not exactly. Terribly hurt. The two planes were never close but authorities are investigating this real life staff who by the actor famous for flying into the millennium falcon. It was going to be used for Ford has had several incidents while flying. Three years ago he mistakenly landed not on the runway but on a taxiway at the California airport. It's when he fifteen he made an emergency landing onto a golf course and was hospitalized. And back in 1999. He had to make an emergency landing while flying a helicopter so you might be wondering. What attracted you. Two flying. I haven't learned anything. I mean I'm always learning how it. They're trying to do this letter written a helicopter picked it broke his. He had broke all right a representative for the actor said in a statement that mr. Ford. Across the airport's only runway in his aircraft at three misheard a radio instruction from ATC he immediately acknowledge the mistake and apologize to ACT. ATC for the error and year out that last we don't have I didn't Lipton are act thank you what we appreciate it.

