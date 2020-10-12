Transcript for Facebook on the defense

This morning this stage is set for possible breakup of FaceBook. The social media giant is be seen two major antitrust lawsuits calling for the company to sell off instead Graham in what sat. Billions with thrown at smaller companies in an effort to get them to sell. The two most glaring examples of this unlawful scheme where ins to Graham men. What's out. The US government accuses bespoke of anti competitive practices. Claimed the company illegally acquired potential competitors in a quote credits weary manner in a separate lawsuit 48 states attorneys general accused the company of stifling competition to protect its monopoly power. FaceBook is argued for awhile that they would face a number of competitors out there let it take topic Twitter. The reality is. It's early in the league of its on FaceBook itself is massive. The most likely outcome of this lawsuit is a settlement of some sort FaceBook purchased in agreement when he twelve for one billion dollars in Dan what's apt for 191000000002. Years leader. The FTC signed off on both acquisitions bespoke is bound to fight any legal challenges saying anti trust laws exist to protect consumers and promote innovation not to punish successful businesses. CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying this to congress earlier this year. Amazon bought whole foods could compete against Krueger's and Wal-Mart. When faced football what's we can compete against telcos you used to charge ten cents a text message but not anymore. Now people can watch video get groceries delivered and sent private messages for for best competition. A legal experts say the case against FaceBook is strong legal filings include an email from Mark Zuckerberg in 2008 in which he allegedly said quote. Better to buy than to compete.

