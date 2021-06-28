Transcript for Families of condo victims help in identification

Let's turn now to the victims of the collapse in the families desperately waiting for answers one family fears they've lost five of their loved ones. Families shattered by the building collapse in Surfside have now visited the scene clinging to hope that someone anyone can still be found alive. A thing. To help with the identification process grief stricken relatives are being asked for DNA samples and unique characteristics of their missing loved ones like tattoos or scars. Authorities have released the names of eight victims so far. Ages 26 to 83. This family tells ABC's Stephanie Ramos authorities use DNA to confirm their two relatives. Were killed in the collapse but three other members of their family have yet to be found. My nephew I'm muscular dystrophy so he could move so I know for sure that when the alarm went off she ran to him. She was within. Loved ones are hanging pictures of the missing on a fence near the site like Valerie manner Sharaud of his brother and his wife they just moved into their seventh floor apartment. He's in hospital is in the rob home. They just don't know we just want to know already. And Jake Samuelson holding out hope for his grandparents who lived on the third floor in the hours after the collapse Samuelson says his family received sixteen phone calls from his grim parents' apartment landline phone. Only to pick up in here static on the other end. We're just shocked them. We kind of thought nothing of it has been answered a status and this morning Rio Soto is waiting for updates on his friends they lived on the eighth floor you know you're watching grandmothers and moms. And families that have been forever affected that means it's generations of lives are receiving them from us. Surfside set up a web site for people to donate to the victims one point two million dollars has been raised so far now.

