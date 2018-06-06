Transcript for Family says Kate Spade suffered from depression

Good Wednesday morning everyone we begin with new reaction to the death a fashion designer Kate Spade the 55 year old was found in her home after an apparent suicide her sister said spade. Was struggling with debilitating mental illness. And was self medicating with alcohol. Her famous brother in law David Spade is also reacting to her death Speight was four and a creative force behind a fashion empire known for its signature handbags. Around the world. Kate Spade death was a suicide but apparently not a surprise to those closest to her overnight stays older sister told the Kansas City Star newspaper that it was not unexpected. Saying Kate suffered years of mental illness and was concerned hospitalization would harm her image Anna Kate Spade brands. And she says Kate seemed fixated on Robin Williams suicide in 2014. Hi actually it's a separate. Kansas City native launched her iconic brand in 1993 with Andy spade. Who later became her husband's. Cate sold her stake in the company in 2007. But the bags continue to be a hit with celebrities and everyday Americans. She recently launched a new brand called Francis Valentine named after her daughter we salukis stayed at me I. Personally I'm not that Indy took off a good. Dying years. They see my daughter and absolutely adored every. Moment of it industry analysts say the new brand struggle to match speeds former successes. It appears at this point in time to be a the tragic case of apparent suicide authorities say her husband was home when their housekeeper found her body in their Manhattan home. On Tuesday morning their thirteen year old daughter was at school. At the time there was a suicide note. Luster to scene I'm not getting it into the contents of that note but that appears to be the sum total of what it is at this point it's. A.'s brother in law actor David Spade paid tribute to her on ins to Graham posting a picture and writing. Kate nine during Christmas family photos we had so much fun that day she was so sharp and quick on her feet she can make me laugh so hard. I still can't believe it. And 2002 Speight won glamour magazine's Woman of the Year she told the magazine back then. That she hoped to be remembered quote not just as a good businesswoman but as a great friend and a heck of a lot of fun by the people close to her she is certainly being remembered that way this morning.

