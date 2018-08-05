Fate of Iran nuclear deal in the balance

President Donald Trump is expected to announce his decision on whether to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal later today. ABC News' Elizabeth Hur reports.
2:08 | 05/08/18

