Transcript for Fauci: Early trial of drug treatment shows promise

This morning what to be a major new step in the fight against the krona virus the New York Times reporting the FDA plans to announce an emergency use authorization for room death severe. A drug first designed to treat a bola. It's now showing significant promise helping who bid ninety patients recover what it is proven. Is that a drug can block this virus. The study from the national institutes of health service patients take human death severe took an average of eleven days to recover from the virus compared to fifteen days for other patients. And the drug led to fewer debts. A second study released by Gailey at the maker of from death severe also indicated the drug is beneficial when it's given soon after inspection. People who aren't treated earlier less than ten these symptoms. Do seem to be having better outcomes 62% of them about people just turns. I'm Dave or T. Doctors in California gave Monica young auriemma rim death severe after nearly two weeks in the hospital. She says she started feeling better within d.s. I'm very excited sinful people got off in a single test me. Possibly. And recent tacitly. Backed the transcript. Those my morning coffee August 9 and an end in the next morning you know law you know. Chris Cain started taking the drug every morning when he was hospitalized for the high fever. It was on oxygen can you remember the moment. The medication kicked and I woke up in the morning Greek and still herder. But you know it in a drop off quite a I've. Literally two days later. Armed feeling. But some experts are urging caution say more analysis is needed. Researchers in China have already cut one room gusts of your study short. Finding the drug did not speed up recovery but doctor Alex guards of the chief medical officer for Homeland Security under the Obama administration. Police the quality of the data from the NIH is more reliable than the China study. It was a much more discipline trial that I believe that redundant China so. It's good data quality piece you know I think is is more like a book coming out the US.

