Don't get ‘Fauci'd’

More
ABC's Will Ganss reports on what it is, and what the doctor thinks!
2:39 | 02/16/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Don't get ‘Fauci'd’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:39","description":"ABC's Will Ganss reports on what it is, and what the doctor thinks!","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"75918902","title":"Don't get ‘Fauci'd’","url":"/WNN/video/faucid--75918902"}