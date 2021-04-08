Transcript for FDA aiming to give Pfizer vaccine full approval

America could be just weeks away from its first fully approved covad vaccine sources say there FDA is aiming to give full approval to Pfizer's vaccine by early September. I do hope it's gonna be within the next couple of weeks they said hopefully by the end of the month I hope it's even. Sooner than that the move could push more skeptics to get the shot in several universities hospitals and the Defense Department. Are expected to issue vaccine mandates after full approval is given it comes as New York City announces people will be required to show proof of vaccination. Into restaurants gyms in other indoor locations. It's time for people see vaccination. As literally necessary to living a good and full and healthy life. As a delta period fuels another wave of infections 56000. People are hospitalized with Coca the most since February. In cases in children have nearly doubled in the last week to 72000. And currently there is that we're in early August. And with false or school around the corner and that could be obvious Avery potent combination. In the meantime more mixed messaging Health Department in San Francisco was allowing some residents to get another vaccine to those officials there are calling it a booster shot instead. They say anyone who received a single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine can now get a Pfizer or McDermott supplemental shot after consulting with their doctors. We are not recommending BR many requests we have gotten a few requests. Based on and Asians talking to their positions and backsliding and we are along a comedy show. Federal health officials insist they're still not enough data yet to show a booster shot is needed and now the director of the National Institutes of Health is backtracking. After urging vaccinated parents to Wear a mask at home when around their unvaccinated children. He leader clarified tweeting vaccinated parents who live in communities with high Kobe transmission rates. Should mask went out in public indoor settings to minimize risk to their unvaccinated kids. No need to mask at home. In some schools and Porter are now going against the governor's ban on mask mandate school boards in two cities approved mandates last night. Andrew Alex thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.