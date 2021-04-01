Transcript for Fears of a post-holiday COVID surge

Turning to the pandemic Kobe vaccinations are expected to ramp up this week but some doctors are calling for a new strategy including possibly cutting doses in half. Meanwhile hospitals are preparing for conditions to get even worse. This morning doctors are bracing for an onslaught of new Kuby cases we're averaging two to 3000 deaths. For day when an event occurs like the Christmas and New Year's holiday. He usually have a couple of week a lag before you see an additional uptick of cases which is always followed. But hospitalizations. And deaths despite warnings to stay home airlines have seen more than fourteen million passengers in the past two weeks. Even as a US debt hole surges higher. Think treading water from a hundred feet below the surface. You're already drowning but you just happy keep trying because that's what you can do. Kobe hospital nations topping 100000 for more than a mosque. California and seeing the worst of it. What's happening in Los Angeles can and will be coming. Too many communities across America. In LA the record engineers now helping hospitals running low one oxygen overwhelmed funeral homes now turning away families and in the Bay Area at least 43 staffers at this CN Jose hospital have tested positive. The outbreak being linked to a worker who wore an inflatable Christmas costing. The county's now beginning employee break rooms for all businesses and across the country near Boston a second emergency field hospital is opening today this is going to be and it. Flu steadily hold a positive. Place meanwhile this morning a new vaccine is bringing hope. The first doses of Oxford's vaccine increase for being cheaper and easier to store are now being distributed in the UK back here in the US the rollout of the Pfizer in majority vaccines remains on a slower than expected pace there have been a couple of glitches that's understandable some of the first public vaccine events were held this week in in places like Houston. Where 250000. People called the health department for only 750. Appointments. I just get back to normal I want to think what. Operation warp speed officials are now considering drastic measures possibly giving out. Half doses of them adjourn a vaccine to in effect double their supply of shots we know it induces. Identical interests but doctoring a peep out he warned against stretching the doses we don't know whether or not that's gonna be good enough. Supply isn't the only issue with the vaccine roll out shipping problems funding issues at the state level and even whether have been blamed for delays.

