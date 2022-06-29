Fentanyl bust triggers new alert

A stash of the deadly drug fentanyl disguised as candy has been found inside a Lego toy box, the DEA said. Authorities call it "a newly packaged poison." ABC News' Lionel Moise has the details.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live