Transcript for Final night of the Republican National Convention

President trump closing you'll be RN CI probe found Lee except. This nomination. For president of the. Speaking to a crowd of supporters outside the people's house. Where there is little social distancing if you wore face masks at no time before. Have voters face state clear choice between two parties. Two visions. Two philosophies. Or two agendas. The president and GOP make line ordered the central message of challenge reelection campaign. The Republican Party condemns the rioting and looting arson. And violence we have seen in democratic run cities all fresh protests could be heard outside the White House as trump spoke. Mark the president also looking to rewrite history and he administration's handling of the corona virus pandemic. It's our nation. And the entire planet. Has been struck by a new and powerful. Invisible enemy we are meeting this challenge. We a delivering lifesaving therapies. Joseph Biden's campaign called the speech a delusional vision completely divorced from the crushing reality that ordinary Americans face. The former vice president also hitting back on MSNBC. The problem we have right now always Wear and Donald Trump merit and what's he doing mr. foreign gasoline arch this happens to be Donald Trump's America. Does take its now hitting the campaign trail Joseph Biden will be heading to some critical swing states while president trump in his capacity as president. We'll be going to areas ravaged by hurricane Laura.

