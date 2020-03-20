Transcript for Financial help for America

Well doctors are on the front lines working hard to save lives major companies are working to save their anxious customers from the economic side effects of Kobe nineteen. Mounting bills and no clear way to pay for them. Thousands of workers already lay off. This is complete shutdown of business activity in many parts of the country. It looks like it's gonna go on for months to three or four economies struggling were in recession it's going to be a pretty severe. But the burden is now being lifted on everything from mortgages to utilities an Internet service. Giants like AT&T and Verizon are waiting late fees and promising no dias connections. And what about those credit cards experience says the average Americana has four of them. Companies like apple and Barclays are now allowing customers to skip a monthly payment. While others like city and Capital One are extending deadlines waiting fees and in some cases increasing credit lines but you have to call. And while you're at it check in on those car payments because there could be released there on a case by case basis. Auto companies clearly know what's going on don't watch beautiful they don't want to have to repossess the vehicles. I think they want to keep UN alone they want you to be happy customer to come back. Ford is offering new car buyers six months of credit relief if you take out a new loan but no doubt the biggest bill of the mall is a rent. Bank of America's now telling homeowners you can. Asked to have your mortgage payments deferred. Even if you have a different Linder companies are sending a clear message. Your spirit may be temporarily broke in but you don't have to break your bank. So the idea here is to be pro active it's best to call your creditors no matter how daunting the numbers look. And see exactly what your options are Kenneth Mona all right Kimberly think you're.

