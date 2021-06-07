Transcript for Fireworks accident kills NHL player

Now to a fireworks accident that killed a professional hockey player. This morning to Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender being remembered by his teammates the league and fans. Overnight the NHL starting game four of the Stanley Cup with a moment of silence for gold Lima tease kids clinics we extend our deepest sympathies. This family friends. And T makes. And HL goalie to tease kids clinics killed by fireworks according to authorities after a fourth of July celebration turned deadly. It's hot. People NX a goaltender for the Columbus Blue Jackets who made his debut in 20/20. Police say the 24 year old was at a private gathering Sunday night when a more first styled firework tilted downward and shot towards a group of people in a hot tub. Personal fireworks malfunction caused our own two mortars to be shot in general direction. Authorities say keep Lenox tried to clear away from the area but what struck by the fireworks in the chest and later died. A native of Latvia he Lenox signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets as a free agent in 2017. Actually the goaltender scene here is thanking his teammates posse apparently. Couldn't on this idea so bankrupt. His former Blue Jackets teammate and captain nick full Leno remembering the goalie as a great person. That salons Christina oranges every day this'll so happy to be any shallow living out his dream. And according to multiple reports the accident happened while.

