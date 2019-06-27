Transcript for Fireworks safety 101

The fourth of July and means firing. This morning to Consumer Product Safety Commission reminding party goers that those fireworks. Aren't always pretty last year fireworks responsible for five deaths and causing more than 9000. Injuries. The majority of those injuries occurring in the thirty days around Independence Day. The most common mistakes aiming fireworks at a friend. Assuming a longer fuse gives you more time to ditch the firework. In fact injuries to the hand and fingers make up more than a quarter of all fire work related injuries and that's more than any other body part. And lastly leaf the professional grade fireworks to the professionals. And illegal M 1000 turning this watermelon. And bush while the demonstration may look like nothing more than a mannequin massacre for fun. It's important to remember that even seemingly harmless fireworks can cause serious Dan X. Those little sparklers that seemed kid friendly. Let's be clear. Sparklers can very up to 2000 degrees in. Which is as hot as a blowtorch not great for loose clothing. So here's some final firework safety tips to take with you into the holiday week ahead make sure your fireworks are legal. Don't use professional fireworks keep water in a bucket or hose nearby. If a fireworks doesn't detonate the first time around don't try to re lighting and Everly kids handle or light fireworks without supervision. Yet and one final tip for you guys even if everything goes according to plan with your fireworks in your sparklers and hopefully it will. Doused them with water before you throw them away to prevent any trash fire that take a look at and serious stuff their well but I will say this is the time of the year that I find the most interest they won't we show mannequins. Being destroyed. I think I don't add those fireworks there that I mean it's it's when you see it the power rabbit people obviously needs if he where. I know it it it it makes me wonder why people would risk it because animal it's still risky Kylie and her. Residents but yes leaned in to the professed I'm. Very likely it can't right here is okay after some thing that did in my childhood. I think the well who is a firework himself.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.