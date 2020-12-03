Transcript for Firsthand coronavirus accounts

Weekly Bentley first got sick he didn't think you with the anything dangerous quote still. Blears. Noticeable. It but days later he says he was so weak he could Harley stand over ordinary. Or and we're after several trips to the hospital getting sent back home he finally got any answer. I have at Portland. This mr. all of our. Bentley story just one of hundreds in the US but according to public health expert Eric for Golding. Treating corona virus for another flute can have dangerous consequences. To assessment that this is ten times worse that's actually conservatives' best and because. The mortality could be as low as 1% to as high as perhaps 3%. And may be higher depending on if it overwhelms the health care system like Lombardi Italy right now hasn't. Because there's so helpless and overwhelmed and even though Bentley says he's getting better he says the hospital still has not tested his wife. Making him question why he's in quarantine. Bridge. And they. Beers. And blue. Note. Addressed that is where we're not there are. An update on Bentley is white she has been quarantined at home the hospital says. She has not been tested because she's not shown any symptoms.

