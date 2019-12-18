Transcript for Two Florida kids found after missing for 3 days

It's being called a Christmas miracle in Florida are young sister her brother are back with her family this morning. After they were missing for nearly three days we're now learning more about where they were and the one request they had after being rest. News this morning the new picture showing the missing brother and sister from Jacksonville moments after they were rescued holding water and snacks covered in dirt but alive after spending three days in the words some miracle Christmas miracles Boston six year old Braxton and it's five year old sister Brian seemingly vanished on Sunday morning when they were playing in their front yard. For days rescue teams searched that's their family pleaded for their safe return. Right thing variety of gals think uranium dropped bombs. We did it completely and we love yeah. Then the miracle they were hoping for we wrote it. We're heading out of work. One of the rescue team members heard a voice thought was a child's voice. And so they've been outscored legitimacy found them we're talking Braxton and Brian have found inside an old pump pals from the fix swampy woods. Where they had taken shelter a quarter mile from home. Bill. The children's older brother says he exhausting search had taken an emotional tolls this is some in this whole storm is cause harm is not like going disappeared. Terrible livable way police say the children likely wandered away became lost and they had just one request after being rescued it was a lovely and talkative. And ask for a cheese pizza that we quickly enough. Delivered to. Reset appears cracks and Breyer or alone the whole time they're a little dehydrated but again they are physically okay this morning.

