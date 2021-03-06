Transcript for Florida police engage in shootout with kids ages 12 and 14

We have new details about the fourteen year old girl and twelve year old boy involved in a shootout with police in Florida the kids had a shotgun and an AK 47. After running away from a Foster home the share of saying the kids were full of hate. ABC's Anderson gee how some video which some may find disturbing. Either begin or cover. Our cover. Body camera video shows the moments Florida sheriff's deputies were shot at multiple times but two children. A fourteen year old girl and twelve year old boy were armed inside this house. Their are taught art here. The sheriff and delusion county northeast of Orlando says the two kids ran away from a children's group home. That broke into a house and stole the homeowners guns including a shotgun and an AK 47. Kristi rose long gun. Pointed torment juvenile male looks like you have something answer and as well. The share of seeing his deputies did not fire back at first taking a barrage of bullets for at least 45 minutes they did everything humanly possible. Not to engage ubiquity were juveniles they took gunfire. Video capturing one deputy taking cover behind this tree baking for the shooters to surrender. And but once the girl Kate out of the garage firing a shot gun deputies fired back hitting her. You can see the shots being fired in this aerial video reading and a rifle. The girl heard crying. The boy surrendered. Police say the boy told them the girl had said I'm gonna roll there's down like GTA. Referring to the video game Grand Theft Auto. This year says the girl had been arrested in the past for theft and for setting fires but was sentenced to a halfway house. The juvenile justice system is broke. People need to face facts instead of listening that they groups who won a Molly coddle these kids it -- Johnny or his head. And hugged Jane teller everything is going to be okay. We have an awful lot of violent. Criminals that are teenagers. The children are living at the Florida united Methodist children's home under emergency shelter program which has now been temporarily shut down. Police say in the last year they were called to that home 289. Times. Those who run the home saying the situation is tragic and is the result of the system failing our children. These children are in desperate need of care in the appropriate setting which is a higher level of care that we provide. The girl was listed in critical but stable condition both children are charged with attempted murder and armed burglary. Mona and her. Andrea thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.