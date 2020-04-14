Transcript for Food supply concerns

This morning farmers and food banks are fighting to get food did those in need work so hard. And then all of sudden it's what's known. Much of the milk Conrad farms in Ohio would have gone to either schools or restaurants but that business dried up. Now dairy industry leaders are calling on grocers removes certain limitations on foods and the. Christina Hendricks who wanted to put women because there were angry customers. While some farmers have too much food. Food banks don't have enough hot temper every month with millions unemployed car lines across the country are stretching from my ill and part of food distribution centers. Customers at grocery store is likened this New York suburb out of luck to eating and keep Prodi shelves. Supply chain seemingly broken so part we'd probably destroyed. I don't want to say about four million pounds agreeing being discovering patent feels Florida struggling with too much cry all. Beautiful beings on the east. Plants scheduled a news restaurant industry. To address the problem to groups that American Farm Bureau Federation and feeding America are now joining forces. Asking the Agriculture Department to help I get up like partnerships at the local level and removed right he could distribute more food faster. Companies like Perdue chicken also stepping up the company's chairman tells Good Morning America they are now making changes to meet increased demand. Also converted those plants that we did add that were geared toward restaurants. To produce. Supermarket package size products. To help supplement or other operation. And this morning Betty staggering statistic from one trainer which critics because of the corona virus in this country could see 46%. Increase in the number of people who struggle to get healthy food today. That's an extra seventeen million people in need. Hanna Mona is a ring thank you.

