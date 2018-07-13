Transcript for Friday Rewind: President attends NATO Summit in Brussels

Kong's hang on another busy week companies headlines this morning from a dramatic rescue and emotional reunion overseas to president trumps heated exchange at NATO here now is our weekly Friday rail line. Breaking news out of Brussels president trouble emerging from an emergency meeting at NATO to declare victory I let them know that I was extremely unhappy. With what was happening and did they have substantially upped their commitment yet earlier president trump arriving at the NATO summit late and alone. The president's demands triggering an emergency NATO meeting reports that something to pull the US out of the alliance it founded almost seventy years ago. His ultimatum NATO members must increase their defense spending. A miracle survival after that plane crash in Alaska tourists on board. As the plane crashed into a mountain overnight new video that dramatic rescue on the sodomy treacherous mountain in Alaska. Watch this Coast Guard crew pulls one point press survivor after another to safety and perilous conditions eleven people survived after their float plane crashed into a mountain filled with jagged rocks and steep cliffs on prince of Wales island we're fully expect mentality isn't just do you do this this year rock faces. Parameter program but the pilot managed to avoid a life threatening pitfall. This morning new video showing the families out that soccer team. Meeting their rescuers who saved their sides live's new video shows how teams of expert divers pulled those twelve boys and their coach from the belly of bankruptcy this system look at what die. I am I have ever. Need through this video shows them being carried all the way out one of the soccer players seen on a stretcher wrapped in a blanket before medical teams quickly stepping in to transport him to the hospital. Royal family is celebrating a happy day for the youngest of the funds princely. What again as Charlotte steals the show check this out and where are they going to the ceremony Charlotte is heard telling the media quote. You're not coming while staring them down as she laughed. She's such a Boston fishing flip favorite rap. Completely. Yes or Charlotte's. You're not to comment to a lot yet he continues to be in the star.

