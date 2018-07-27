Transcript for Friday Rewind: Trump administration announces billions to help farmers

If you can dance of that music then my I think they hand if anything to do. We're closing out another big week of fast moving wild headlines and a firm trade wars to tariffs to of course those floods. But we also had a reminder that animals like Britney Spears to. Here now our weekly Friday rewind its Brittany to the president tonight under pressure after his own terrorists igniting a trade war other countries retaliating. Trump has imposed massive tariffs on steel and aluminum on the EU Mexico Canada and China and those countries swiftly retaliated by slapping sweeping. Penalties under the weight of American products hardest hit farmers crucial segment. President's political base. Yeah the administration to come to these deals quickly president for a promising farmers a whopping twelve billion dollars in emergency payment right before the midterm election. Tariffs remain in place but now with the US and we'll work together to open market. You would that explosive tape Edwards plus recording of Donald Charles speaking with the attorney Michael Collins. Not buying the rights to the story of a Playboy model claimed it had an affair with child. And ultimately when it comes part of the financing which will be this. Listen we'll have. Page. Hold moon I got. No. Cause attorney suggested Thompson listing of cash. It's indicative of someone planning to engage in the illegal activity would trump attorney Rudy Giuliani suggested. Everything by the book. Now to that dangerous weather coast to coast torrential downpours triggering flash flooding across the country leading to scenes like this flash flooding is tonight forcing readers from their banks high waters surrounding homes in central Pennsylvania. Rescuers able to move this family of five in their poor pets safely to dry ground California's governor declaring that state of emergency. June California counties to Cranston fire exploding in the last 24 hours forcing thousands to evacuate him says one of the most intense. Feelings of lead that I've ever felt. Mac red and lit mayor didn't read them like he picked by Berlin. It is. Rip. It of taxes and and need we're at a blended their. You still love how perfect matchup was very thoughtfully on cue on this is seeing it on T there. And of course I just got that's on out of my head yet my you're welcome them back there for another week you know thinking about it it. That listening that's. Portuguese.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.