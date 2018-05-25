Friday Rewind: Trump claims campaign spy infiltration

More
Take a look at the top news stories that made headlines this week, including the President's allegations of spying on the campaign trail.
2:57 | 05/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Friday Rewind: Trump claims campaign spy infiltration

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55436222,"title":"Friday Rewind: Trump claims campaign spy infiltration","duration":"2:57","description":"Take a look at the top news stories that made headlines this week, including the President's allegations of spying on the campaign trail.","url":"/WNN/video/friday-rewind-trump-claims-campaign-spy-infiltration-55436222","section":"WNN","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.