Funeral for George Floyd today in Houston

More
This comes after more than 6,000 people waited for hours to pay their respects to Floyd at a public viewing. ABC News' Kenneth Moton reports.
3:00 | 06/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Funeral for George Floyd today in Houston

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"This comes after more than 6,000 people waited for hours to pay their respects to Floyd at a public viewing. ABC News' Kenneth Moton reports. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNN","id":"71148485","title":"Funeral for George Floyd today in Houston","url":"/WNN/video/funeral-george-floyd-today-houston-71148485"}