Transcript for New gadgets unveiled at Consumer Electronics Show

Step aside George Jensen. The future is here. Think that this year's Consumer Electronics Show you the virtual event spotlighting some seriously futuristic gadgets. GM revealing its flying cattle lacked the battery powered vertical takeoff and landing aircraft is set to beat GM's first foray into. Aerial mobility in being put back on the ground a real treat the cold snap turns liquid shelf stable plug it dipped frozen treat. Like ice cream smoothies or cocktails. Think of it as a cure but for frozen margaritas. And yet ready to get glamorous Laurie l.s new Purcell from. At whole lipstick makers are you choose to cheat you'll want on an apple and you're good to go in just minutes that's out this quarter. Since everyone will be able to appreciate your lips with a new C through project diesel this as 95 face mask from racer. It's billed as the world's smartest backs. Bringing cool air Sheehan and releasing heat. Amplify your voice and you can customize the color likes to match of the or chocolate colored people one thing you'll be seeing less 72021. Your television and no you literally won't see it LG introducing its 55 inch trans parent TV than. It could hide inside a bed for an inside your home or act as a partition in restaurants to help stop the spread of germs and ended for our four legged family members. The might Q pet portal is a Bluetooth enabled doggie door. That opens and closes when your pet wants to come in or out or you can keep it England manual mode collect your pop out or in whenever you think past. And fought hand by Samsung has an expendable arm that can help you load the dishwasher set disabled or even for a glass of wine. You give me one of those other highlights include a role global cell phone. And anti microbial backpack for safe travel in a post pandemic world and of stillness bath. Complete with a fog and sent generator talk about Zain you guys. Wow good to say that flying Cadillac so my first car with a 91 Cadillac Fleetwood yeah. Old old succeed also oil change in the digital gas monitor on the side of exported to get zero miles a gallon so. Hope Biloxi east China writing it down I don't have apparently user content didn't want to look up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.