Transcript for Georgia spa shootings latest

New troubling details emerging from the tragedy in Atlanta. Some guy gain in. And hit an arrogant. Everybody hurt their son Jack. The man suspected of murdering eight people in three separate shootings at spas in the Atlanta metro area. Has allegedly admitted to the killings authorities say 21 year old Robert air in long. Carried out the killings blaming his quote addiction to sex as the motive six of the women longs accused of killing our Asian. And police say if they had not caught long he planned to carry on his killing spree at similar businesses in Florida. Investigators now believe the reasons behind the killings weren't as much about race and were more about violence against women. Authorities say long was returning to punish businesses he used to pay. He'd apparently has an issue what he considers. A sick fiction at temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate fear president fighting briefed by the FBI on the situation. Whatever the motivation here. The Americans are. And very. Very concerned the murders casting terror and fear throughout Asian American communities. Women. Should. And eats her. So are really only an iron eaters. Eat eat. An eighteen. Those concerns reaching Capitol Hill. The House Judiciary Committee holding a hearing today on the string of violence plaguing Asian American communities amid the Kobe nineteen pandemic the White House blaming the trump administration for stoking a racial divide. Calling coded. You know the Wuhan buyer as has elevated threats against. Asian Americans and we're seeing not around the country. And now with US intelligence agencies say that these sort of domestic violent extremist attacks could be elevated in 20/20 one and pose a serious threat. To Homeland Security.

