Transcript for Goal to vaccinate 70% of adults by July 4 no longer looks promising

This morning more than 63% of US adults have received at least one dose of a Kobe vaccine. The reality threatening president Biden's goal of pushing that number to 7% by July 4. Four weeks out more than sixteen million people still need to get a shot to close the gap. It's an uphill battle as the UN's vaccination week continues dropping significantly. Down 70% since it peaked in April. It's a hesitancy. Bite misinformation. Particularly on the Internet. What a shame and a tragedy. That we don't make use of something that is far off benefit when others throughout the world would do anything to have what we have. Doctrine deep felt she and First Lady doctor Jill biting inside a historic church in Harlem Sunday. Trying to encourage more people to rule of their sleeves. Watch him every morning. You can and this perhaps concerns them. And vehicles and me is vaccination. The vaccine is already helping pockets of American life returned to a sense of normality. Fully vaccinated Americans heading to the Caribbean feast on board the first in major crusades and the pandemic shut down. The north of the border families still desperate to reunite with loved ones. It's been about fifteen months since. We've seen our son Aaron who lives right over there. Ten minutes away. Protesters in New York calling for the US Canadian border which was closed due to cope it. To be reopened now know more indefinite closures the border can be reopened safely on June 22. In the meantime the number of new Kobe case is continues to drop. The daily average is now 95%. Lower than it was back in January but. More than 300 Americans continue to die every day from cove it injure. Say thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.