Transcript for ‘The Goldbergs’ star George Segal dies at 87

This morning Hollywood has lost a legend I'm gonna go put all my shoes and I'll wait that caught actor George Siegel's career spanned five decades his most recent roles were on sitcom including just Sudanese and the whole births. You know better next time but his breakthrough role wasn't comedy it was a drama vision and determination to mineral. Carrying an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor in Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf starring Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor. I worked out. Yet. His other movie credits include the Allen the pussycat where's poppa and a touch of class I don't know. How my doctor if I don't every. All very well Stegall said he knew at a young age that he wanted to be an actor Christine. His gun for hire and starring Helen Ladd had 8 years old I am just. That that was it job and I thought to myself and I knew was only dream. I wanted to job just like Alan land. Overnight tributes pouring in. Adam Goldberg creator of the cool birds tweeting by pure feet I ended up casting the perfect person to play pops. Just like my grandfather George was a kid at heart with the magical spark. ABC entertainment sane for eight years George Segal made us laugh as pop some of Goldberg's. His talent has left an indelible mark and we're grateful for the laughter and joy he is given a song. Just forty years ago Segal is celebrated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. All of these people I love all these people all city residents a lot of people throughout but. They Ugoh. Siegel died of complications from bypass surgery. He was 87. Siegel was married three times most recently to its high school sweethearts. It last episode uncle works near people sack.

