Transcript for Google faces possible federal antitrust charges

In today's tech bikes possible federal antitrust charges against school according to the New York Times attorney general William Barr overruled career lawyers. Who say adding more time to build their case those charges could come as early as this month. Based looks as it will not run a political ads in the week before Election Day both parties are criticizing the move president drugs campaign called it. An attempt by both of the Silicon Valley mafia to silence the president congressional Democrats say it won't prevent disinformation. And the 1998. Disney classic more lawn is back the remake is available today on Disney plus if you app from your access. You can do it for thirty dollars and you can see it before other subscribers this version is a live action film instead of a cartoon also different this time around no music. Writing the song about the hundreds those your tech sites have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.