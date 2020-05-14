Transcript for Former government scientist to issue coronavirus warning

This morning a dark prediction from a government scientist formerly and charged with overseeing the production of kronor Myers vaccine. In prepared testimony obtained by ABC news doctor Rick bright is expected to tell lawmakers today that the country faces unprecedented illness hospitality. Without additional preparation. Adding without clear planning and implementation of the steps that I and other experts have outlined 20/20 will be the darkest winter and modern history. Bright who's been reassigned within the Department of Health and Human Services. Recently claimed his superiors rejected his warnings about the spread of the virus missing an early opportunity to stock up on critical supplies. I was pressured to let politics and crony of them charred decisions. Over the opinion that the Epstein just we have an. This morning HHS says it strongly disagrees with the allegations in characterizations. Complaint from doctor bright. The testimony comes after doctor Anthony found she's warning to senators this week about states reopening before meeting federal guidelines. It is a real risk that you will trigger et Al break. You may not be able to control. President trump says he was surprised by counties comment. He's not an acceptable answer especially when it comes close and I think they should open the schools absolutely I think they should I don't consider our country coming back from schools are closed. For America yesterday who caught his. Computers is concerned about real life but you know when the economy. Some big. He wants to play all sides of the equation. I think we're going to have a tremendous fourth quarter. And now the former head of the Food and Drug Administration is also warning lawmakers that testing is needed. Saying we face of persistent risk until there's a vaccine. We're seeing signs of a slowing epidemic nationally are open to be reopening this backdrop. And more spirit than we anticipated. On the battle to lift restrictions with constant Supreme Court essentially reopen the state overnight striking down the governor stay at home order. Finding it unlawful reported three ruling lift restrictions on the size of gatherings and allows shuttered businesses to reopen including bars and restaurants other areas have extended their stay at home orders including Washington DC. Now through June 8. In Georgia one of the first states to begin reopening its economy more than two weeks ago coup bid nineteen hospitalizations have hit a new low. And in California beaches are back open in Los Angeles county. But with restrictions. And that means Baywatch will look a whole lot different. Back famous speech why glamorized on TV in the big screen will now feature lifeguards Wear your protective gear during rescues. Including a gallon masked in clubs. Some states are going plans to reopen for the first time New Jersey will start allowing nonessential construction and some retell business. And Arizona as reopening pools and gyms with social distancing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.