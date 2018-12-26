Transcript for Government shutdown showdown

Of course security along the border is the main sticking point in Washington is the federal government shutdown enters day five today. At issue is money for the president's border wall ABC's her primary has the latest from the White House. It Christmas called the troops president trump still fuming about the wall as the government shut down heads into its fifth day. The president skipping his vacation in Florida out of solidarity with the 400000. Federal employees were working over the holidays without pay temporarily. I look what has clips. I wasn't able to be when my family I thought it would be wrong for me to be with my family. But still unwilling to budge. Trump even claiming that the federal workers are fine with the furlough. I've many of those workers have said to me communicated. Stay out until you get the funding for the war. These federal workers want the war the only one that doesn't want the wall of the Democrats. The deadlock in this funding fight over the wall along the US Mexico border. And negotiations between Democrats Republicans have come to a halt with both sides digging in there seems to be no end in sight. The White House is backed off its demand for five billion dollars in border funding but House Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and the Democrats. The take the house majority next week. Won't budge a Pope one point three billion dollars. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi accusing the president in a new interview abusing quote scare tactics to get the wall funding. The Democrats are set to take over the majority in the house on January 3 just intensifying the shutdown fight. Tara Paul Mary ABC news the White House.

