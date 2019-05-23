Transcript for Graduate goes from patient to doctor

I've had six major racing through its. It was just kind of a normal part of my life. Claudia Martinez was a normal college student studying to be a doctor. When she found herself and a medical predicament of her own started getting. Numbness and tingling in my legs think that's the point where would stand up knowledge it's starting from a black out and we knew something was wrong. The diagnosis GRE now formation a condition in which the brain is a little too big for the skull causing it to press on the spinal cord. Claudia rushed to a neurosurgeon who told her she was on the brink of becoming permanently paralyzed from the neck down undergoing brain surgery just a week later. That was in 2011. Flash forward six years and several surgeries. Claudia still pursuing her lifelong dream of becoming a doctor suffering a stroke. I eight thought maybe you with a sign that actually go into Madison I a looked up. The things that I could do an accident so hot something offering. Claudia despite all she'd been through refusing to give up. Letter you learn how to do absolutely everything. I'm also punished are me dressed me. She was a once he would type my acid Alitalia what to type incidents had reportedly. That's why continue medical school when I think actually do that dean I needed to. Now she's in her fourth year at UT health make govern medical school. Just a year away from graduating with that degree she spots so hard to earn overcoming the unthinkable. I think. My experience has been a plus in the sky and I wouldn't change anything because I've been able to connect with patients on the whole different level I know what it's like how to PD two I know what it's quite happy. Court some things. Navy doctors miss I get because I was a patient. Incredible and is if med school and everything else is in enough Claudia. Also organizes the Concord he Ari walk in Houston every year which has race around 55000. Dollars for research for the disease and why that last. Part she's sad really struck me about she can she can put herself really were the patient as and that bad and know what they're feeling unbelievable she says she wouldn't change a thing it makes me emotional. And that really will get them back help her in her job immediately able to have that empathy. Patients thanks we'll. Reared back.

