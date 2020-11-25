Transcript for Grammy nominations and snubs

The weekend's hit single blinding lights just became the longest running song ever in the top ten of the billboard hot 100. Right but you never know it from this year's Grammy nominations the Canadian artist is one of many surprise snub this year. Here's ABC's names ever is Ian. This morning the biggest story about the Grammy nominations is who dating get line. The weekend shut out after releasing what are the most praised albums of the year. Finding life. The longest running top ten hit and billboard history so overlooked. The Canadian artist now calling to grannies who robbed on Twitter thirteen. He had a massive. Album went after hours and some blaming likes the sound. 20/20 is just being unstoppable so. To have a song like that that is not recognized. By. Music's biggest night is really shocking. Other snubs include Bob Dylan the chicks Lou Combs hold deep Selena Gomez and the killers. And you. And easier. Justin Bieber was nominated but he's still crying foul. Taking to social media he expected these changes album to be recognized in RE EB not pop writing in part. From the course to the melodies to the vocal style it is undeniably unmistakably. An R&B album. To be clear I absolutely love pop music it just wasn't what a set out to make this time around. I'm now. Another good year for female artists beyonce leaving the field with the record breaking nine nominations the amazing. See you win. Duo Lisa and Taylor Swift bold picking up 69. Swift is up to win her third album of the year for folklore. Steelers win it does it look folklore slowly at first female to win out of the year we. Can. All right Maggie and thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.