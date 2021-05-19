Transcript for The great mask debate

Turning to the pandemic the governor of Texas is now banning mask requirements in schools meanwhile here in New York a big change. A major milestone today in New York once the epicenter of the pandemic. Wearing a mask indoors is now optional for vaccinated New Yorkers in most cases but some say they're not ready to drop their mast until more people get the shot including the State's health commissioner who says who keep wearing a mask indoors even though he's vaccinated. I think it definitely contributes to confusion and I think until we get to a fully normal state coast coded state. Where that that's. Are we Sheen uncle Ted in the everybody eight. Aaron it seems bank and state comes at an attack. A manager that he has asked or in the meantime White House advisor Andy slab that is making a personal appeal to young people to get vaccinated. Revealing that his own teenage son has been battling cove it. And it's a fax for months. He's young and fit. In in the prime of his life. But six months later. He still suffers from techie Korea shortness of breath. And I'm going infrequent flu like symptoms. His hands are cold to the touch. Neither he nor his nor his parents or wife and I are sure how long was collapsed. CDC says 600000 kids between the ages of twelve and fifteen have received a shot in the last week.

