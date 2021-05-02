Transcript for Greene’s day of reckoning

Good Friday morning everyone we begin with a history making decision in Washington a freshman congresswoman who has supported conspiracy theories questioning 9/11 and claiming school shootings were staged. Has now been punished by her own colleagues in the house the vote at times it was emotional the consequences will be long lasting ABC's faith a group gray begins our coverage from Washington that the fate good morning. Hey good morning Kenneth and Mona it was a rare vote by the house to punish a member of congress. Marjorie Taylor agreeing losing her committee assignments just weeks into her first term. This morning congresswoman Marjorie Taylor agreeing officially stripped of her committee assignments after Republican majority leader Kevin McCarthy refuse to take action. Democrats took matters into their own hands with a vote. Arguing green must be held accountable for her past comments endorsing conspiracy theory spears jeers arm with a deadly assault rifle pointed it toward three democratic members. Democratic leader Steny warrior holding up one of green's previous fees the post to make that point. I asked my colleagues on the other side of the aisle. When they take this vote. I imagined it your faces. On this poster. Imagine it's a Democrat within eight or about fifteen ahead of the vote to green took to the house floor with the words. Free speech on her masks these were words. Add the path and these things do not represent me they do not rappers that might distract. And they do not represent my values gray expressing regret for her past remarks. Including this one speculating that a plane never flew into the Pentagon on 9/11. Hot there's never any evidence cent per plane and the Pentagon the green now seeing the SE 9/11 absolutely happens. I remember that day were crying all the along watching on the news. Green has not apologized for her past remarks in an interview before the vote she slammed Democrats saying quotes. They don't even realize they're helping me. I'm pretty amazed at how dumb they are. I'm this vote. The aides are 230. Ending days are 199. The resolution. Is adapted. I know a result of the vote. Congresswoman to Honda Hayes who represents Newtown Connecticut scene of this any hook school shooting. I vote as an acts of contents in defense of my district. I vote for the babies who left for school eight years ago and never returned home and the teachers who died trying to protect them. Green once questioned whether that shooting and others were staged. Yesterday she said that's EC school shootings are absolutely real. Eleven Republicans joined Democrats in voting yes sticky green offer committee and no boat coming from congresswoman Liz Cheney who said quote speaker Pelosi and the Democrat majority. Have no business determining which Republicans sit on committees. Cheney just recently held onto her leadership position after coming under fire for voting to impeach former president Donald Trump. And now another Republican critical of trump is defending his thing it tenor Ben SaaS of Nebraska slamming Republicans in his state for trying to censure him. We're gonna have to choose. Between conservatism and madness. Between just trolling vs actually persuading the rising generation of Americans again you are welcome to censure me again but let's be clear about why this is. It's because I still believe as you used to that politics. Isn't about the weird worship of one dude. An answer congresswoman green C thank to the Republicans who stood by her. We're expected to hear more from her at a news conference later on this morning Kenneth Mack committee banned only for this session of congress faith thank you.

