Transcript for Greta Thunberg is Time Magazine’s Person of the Year

My message is that we'll be watching you. Everyone watching as credit to bear was named time magazine's 2019 person of the year the teenage climate change activist who electrified the world in a speech at the UN. We leaned into giving up in mass extinction and wait until about decent money and details of Tel on the economic road. Well thank you. Tomb bear times youngest person of the year ever at just sixteen she's credited with starting a global movement traveling by boat and train to reduce her carbon footprint or global climate strike on September 20 remains the largest climate demonstration in human history. Tune Bair who has Asperger's explaining why that's an asset in the fight against climate change. If you are viewer to suspect saying that makes you different and especially in. In a crisis like these we need to think outside the box full of people who think differently. She's met with the Pope. And sparred with president trump who mocked her on Twitter and now with time announcing her as person of the year the president's son calling June bear a teen being used as a marketing gimmick. But others online praising time magazine's decision brought a great I hope we all follow your lead tune Baird chosen from a shortlist of finalists including the president House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the whistle blower. But the award went to tune bear who represents the rising voice of younger generations. Affecting more than just climate change around the world. Like the Hong Kong protesters in the Parkland students turned. Activists. Jim Baer says she shares this honor with climate activists everywhere and it's amazing to think this all started when she decided to skip school at just age fifteen. To protest in front of the Swedish parliament building she did that all by herself. Just an incredible young woman also. Another business person of the year of the business person of the year are Machida fan web chief executive Bob Iger. That we were just talking about his book I don't know if you read it right of a lifetime I just finished at it was. Actually a really interesting to read about. The Walt Disney company and how ABC news is such a small period smoltz huge global company I loved our work in that piece that was him holding baby go to the other person of the year right brow that and it lives out the first person it can happen that you guys came along so. To kiss up to Bob and Bob.

