Transcript for Growing calls for impeachment

More Democrats are embracing the idea of impeachment even as president trump declared the case is closed. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is proceeding with caution as they continued to investigate the president. It was his Mary Ellis Burks has been. Kenneth and Maggie speaking to cameras in California speaker Nancy Pelosi urged her fellow Democrats to be patient. Robert Muller's remarks clearly added fuel to a debate already simmering in the Democratic Party. About whether to consider impeaching the president. We're getting that choose for the American people where they believe desk we shall see nothing is off the table many constituents want to impeach the president. That we want to do what is right and what gets results. For months colosio other democratic leaders have been up front that any impeachment talk could be politically risky for their party and incisive for the country. But the White House has been steadily pushing back against congressional requests for documents and testimony from administration officials. And so now 44 Democrats in the house say they are ready to launch some form of impeachment proceedings and adding pressure to this mix the 20/20 presidential election. While many democratic campaign strategists have worried. An impeachment battle would help president trumps reelection bid within a few hours after Mueller statement Wednesday. Three senators. Who are running for president move substantially towards endorsing the idea California senator com Lynn Harris for example wrote. What Muller basically did was return an impeachment referral. Now does it to congress to hold this president accountable we will need to start impeachment proceedings Kenneth Maggie. A lot of reactions to keep track of their thank you Mary Alice.

