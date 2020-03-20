Transcript for Growing concerns over health care providers’ safety

This morning are growing concern for emergency responders across the country. Exports are process simply just cough or sneeze EMTs firefighters police and paramedics beefy new dangers with every 911 called leak yet. Over at sixteen hour days and we've gone through now. It only six months personal protective equipment in just seven days. Personal protective equipment or PPE is running low. As more patients become critically ill from the corner virus some lifelong medics already saying they've used more mask in one day than throughout their entire career this is what. Or. Firefighters EMTs normally Wear on the street when they respond to an of an emergency call and this provides them with. Ample protection from. Sneeze or cough they have an N 95 mask thereby protection gallon in clubs. But they say the rate of exposure among first responders is not sustainable for the entire states now facing medical emergencies. And multiple crewmembers potentially exposed on. Every colts have one of our firefighters get. Fix or get exposed. Or we bring someone in that exposes our crews then that limits the number of firefighters that are available to respond. So some departments including dozens across California and Oregon are now telling cruised to keep working F longest they don't display symptoms even if they have a confirmed exposure. Every hospital in the world is worried about their doctors and nurses and other health care workers. Getting infected with the corona virus. It's happening as rapid testing becomes more readily available for patients. Camper potentially exposed medical staff but even testing supplies are running low as hospitals are spread thin by the influx of patients. Because of the concern. These supplies or be coming in shorter supply. And so all hospitals are working to control how they're used in two really what we call on medicine triage and make sure that. The patients at highest risk. Are me being managed with people wearing that and that. But not to waste as well. Some progress came Thursday when vice president Mike Pence announced that tens of thousands amassed. Me for construction workers will now be converted to treat hospital patients.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.