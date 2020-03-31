Transcript for Growing death toll among healthcare workers

This morning hospital workers on the front lines. Your full exhausted but vowing to fight what one doctor calls the invisible risk that trails her Lori Cole Hall. Shop or. Doctor Michelle how is an anesthesiologist in Atlanta with a elective surgeries on hold she's been given one of the most dangerous jobs at a hospital. In debating corona virus patients who can't breathe on their own doctor Al admits she recently update if or will it she's already living separately from her family. I sleep separately from everyone else now in a room in the basement now you separate bathroom. I do what else I do all my laundry separately and make sure that no one else handles it. Unlike she are not allowed into Bagram. Sarah Mohr a nurse in Saint Paul, Minnesota and a self proclaimed germ of Pope. Says she did everything right is still tested positive for the virus. I couldn't get out about an. I mean come right now. Like I was hit by a truck it was something like I've never felt apartment. And it scared me. Doctors and nurses have become a critical link for families and able to visit the hospital. They describe the emotional told beamed the last ones would dying patients their families can only say good bye over a video app on line. I just came from a patient's room. Practically dying positive diagnosis of coping nineteen. And as you can come so happy face time skimpy. I'm this morning are growing death toll among health care workers. Including your surgeon James good richer New York he made medical history Torre seventeen when he successfully separated conjoined twin boys. During a 27 hour surgery if you don't have a health care crisis. In your community. Please com help us in New York. Now. In New York governor Andrew Cuomo is urging health care workers and other states to hope New York based the overwhelming crush of patients if you're not busy. Come help us please. And we will return the favor as for doctor how she still trying to process the requests from her husband who is also position. Asking her not to touch their kids. It's hard to hear. Because I understand what song. I know what is Laurie. What can you not hug your kids. So tough. Meanwhile sending you figure from Ohio about 20% of all cases and that state our health care workers.

