Transcript for Guatemala eruption: Death toll rises over 60

Let's turn out to those Stark's new images coming from the volcano disaster in Central America the death toll rising overnight to at least 69. And we're now hearing from an American who was only half a mile from the book sailing volcano before the eruption. This morning the video showing lava shooting into the air from an erupting volcano in Guatemala. Waigel volcano sent in a hot flow of mud gas. And a cloud of what's being described as boiling ash over villages. ABC's Victor commandos there were looking down at the city of Ain T what I'm told up before the eruption those roofs where a vibrant red. Now there are dark gray because of all the ash. Caitlin only from Boston and Canadian Aden turner were hiking on a mountain next to the volcano. They left just two hours before it erupted when we got back we saw the rainfall lake. Eighty minutes after Google. This is rating. Should I stood back there people headed up the mountain while we are headed down. Rebecca Thompson Houston says she thought it was hailing and then notice it was actually raining rocks. I have never been anything like that so islanders sit know you're dealing wit yeah. I think and I Harrison not funny years among the dead children as young as three as well as a disaster agency officials. More than 3000 people have been evacuated. With more than 17100. In shelters. Urgent rescue missions are right now underway to put the hot terrain is making it difficult the combination of ash and lava reaching thirteen hundred degrees. But there are signs this morning the Pope rescuers have found people like pulling them from the ash including this baby. When rescue were passing the baby to another before going back in. To search for more survivors. There are many people have been asking whether the eruption in Guatemala is somehow connected to the eruption in Hawaii well experts say there's no connection.

