Transcript for Gulf Coast evacuations

The Gold Coast has seen its fair share of evacuations but it's hurricane Laura makes landfall this morning. In the midst of a pandemic. Things have to be done differently. Don't want to be in this shows. John Warner being infected don't want our infection about it. And an evacuation like this were used to seeing that the images. Cops lined up in a stadium or a coliseum or a convention center obviously during a pandemic that don't work. So what are you guys doing instead to keep everybody say. The choice that made this time here in Fort Worth than in. Conjunction with the stay eat and you have several local leaders as we are using some of our local or else. An unprecedented plan implemented in cities across Texas and Louisiana but one that provides shelter from both hurricane Laura. And from covad nineteen. So what is really allowing us to do it is. Isolate each one of these families as they come in into Fort Worth it and give them you don't want a little bit of their own space. Nobody gives them their own battle during their own shower those convention centers and stadiums now serving as intake centers they are registered into the system. Are they are giving a screening. All while keeping within CDC guidelines a longer process certainly but a seat for one you're potentially exposed to a lot more people are at a public shelter where their share Celanese. And Riviera hotel. I already been staying with friends and gambling while this type of evacuation has never been seen before. The efforts of emergency service workers and that classic southern hospitality. Hasn't changed at all. You know sometimes it's just a smile in place in the warm bed did speak for so whatever we have to do your Fort Worth were willing to do that. Gayle Mike tells me the city of Fort Worth has 300 hotel rooms prepared the debt they're able to welcome more if necessary on Tuesday alone. Harris County Texas reported an estimated 60000 people evacuating the region. So inland communities are ready to help. Even more than that this morning you guys know we are praying for the people and that the storms happened this morning will thank you for that update thank you will we appreciate him.

