Haiti kidnap victim speaks out

The New Hampshire nurse who was kidnapped and later freed by a notorious Haitian gang now says she holds “no grudges” against her former captors. ABC News’ Derricke Dennis has more.

August 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live