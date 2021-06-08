Transcript for Happy birthday to the queen of comedy

On what would be her 110. Birthdays. Some little known Lucille Ball facts to celebrate everyone's favorite funny leading. I'm driving to be a good long bad I can you not get back I can do a lot of that you had no idea what Alan that I am. Those iconic red locks weren't always read she's a natural Brunette. And went blonde at the beginning of her career she didn't rock the red until I Love Lucy. Although her hair stylists on the show referred to beat you as golden apricots it's not. Eight were. Okay. After dropping out of high school then modeling and then getting into acting lose steele's biggest break came later in life. I Love Lucy premiere in two months after her fortieth birthday the show breaking barriers Lucy and her real life husband Desi and as. We're the first mixed race couple on television. And the show was one of the first to be filmed in Hollywood back then many shows were done life in New York Yankees. This is. Who's he with the first pregnant woman to play a pregnant woman on TV although he couldn't even say the word pregnant on TV at the time. So they said expecting. An episode when he goes to the hospital when little Ricky was board head board. President Eisenhower's inauguration. Lucille Ball was the first ever female head of a major Hollywood production company when she took the reins of Desi little productions. The company seaport with her husband in 1962. The studio producing hit shows like Star Trek Mission Impossible the untouchables and of course. Opponents. You know what's really remarkable about her legacy rumors talking about news and fact that you can watch an episode today in 20/20 one and it is still funny to comedy definitely you know holds up after. Decades usually this economy doesn't age that well I mean. Watch an episode now and it's still just as funny.

