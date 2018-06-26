Harley-Davidson looks abroad for production

The iconic U.S. motorcycle maker said the decision was affected by the ongoing tariff dispute. ABC News' Diane Macedo reports.
1:50 | 06/26/18

Harley-Davidson looks abroad for production

