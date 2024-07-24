Harris slams Trump on abortion

Vice President Kamala Harris took aim at former President Donald Trump at her first rally since President Joe Biden bowed out of the race. ABC News' Lionel Moise reports.

July 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live