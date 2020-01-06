Transcript for Healing America

Patrick Gaspar thank you for joining us sir it's been a week since the death of George Floyd your thoughts on what we've been seen in these demonstrations. This is a complicated. Disorienting time regrettably we're seeing history repeat itself. With terrible incident followed by a protest and then B credibly. Farm disruptions as well and then there are disruptions be calm the story. But we're also seeing. Back there are thoughtful elected officials thoughtful policy makers are stepping forward. And saying very very clearly that there in solidarity with community and your child to work long. Term solutions. Are we hearing on now from our leaders president trump as you know has been heavily criticized for his divisive and political tweets. I have to ask is there really anything this president can say or do when so many Americans on the streets feel he's not genuine that he lies that he will say one thing but tweet another. You know Jennifer that the people have had enough of the lie it its direction that Koppel. With the horrific rhetoric that we've seen from anarchists and that's weeks but in the past when he's dressed obese unions and forces Jerusalem's old rocks people up. When he puts out these messages about more order it's hard part of all time oh. I wouldn't it he's trying to impose another coded message about the social order. There's little that this president can say there's much that our governor our mayors are senators are members of our nukes not just say. But Jim was well. I want to remind our viewers of that. You worked in a former president Obama's administration I want to read you something the former president said quote it falls on all of us regardless of our race or station to work together. To create a new normal in which the legacy of bigotry and on equal treatment no longer. And facts are institutions. Or our hearts have to ask you sir how do we began to do that well. And we do best are recognizing that what just happened to mr. mr. Sorin is not a one shot deal. We cannot just have a prescription. That he injustice that he faced the streets oh we need to adding much broader much deeper conversation our public policy route police. We also have to recognize. That those who have been left out of the social contracts find no reason to adhere to the social contract which is why you get. Protests that turned into. Here right it's an arch streets. That look vision is important. We as Americans white and black and brown to sit in this pain CA in what happened to mr. lord and he's an athlete catalysts. For much deeper pools found systemic change we're gonna ask ourselves terribly important questions about who we police how we police them. Why Europeans thought police at the instrument. Governments are and democracy. Places where other interventions. We'd be much more it's part. Thank you to Patrick Gaspar there. I'm coming up international hello and space we are back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.