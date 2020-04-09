Transcript for Health officials warn about potential COVID-19 spread during holiday weekend

This morning the CDC warning Americans to brace for nearly 30000 more corona virus deaths. Before the end of the month this sobering statistic coming as doctor Anthony found G. Breaks his silence on led controversial vaccine timeline I don't think that that's likely saying while it is possible it's still unlikely that the government will have anything ready. To distribute by November 1 I think most of the people feel it's gonna be November December. Algae also warning that these seven states are at high risk for new surgeon Covert cases amid Labor Day celebrations. We don't want to see a repeat. Of the surge is that we have seen following. Other holiday weekends still cities across the country are gearing up for this weekend's holiday rush. California hoping to prevent a new spike by bringing in private security guards to ensure social distancing on busy beaches. Florida taking a similar approach. This will be the first major holiday weekend that mines beaches will be open since the beginning of the pandemic they were closed over Memorial Day in the fourth of July. Because mine these numbers across the board. Were so bad. You can expect an increased police presence this weekend to help control the crowd size. Meanwhile colleges are shattering busy bars after new scenes like these of students ignoring safety guidelines. After you leave campus. Girl's gonna go out of the window. At least eight universities in the US are now reporting more than 1000 cases. Of co but on campus in Indiana the positive. 90%. In some sororities and fraternities. This video of a class at James Madison University raising new concerns the socially distance desk only holding a fraction of the students enrolled. Just assure that being face to face things in most cases is. All four or necessary at this point from college campuses to main street a different concerns of growing economic impact of the pandemic. Restaurants in New York City now filing a two billion dollar lawsuit against the state to resume indoor dining. One survey revealing nearly two thirds of restaurants in the city could close by the end of the year and now Hollywood is facing. A new set that. One week after hyping up band with a new trailer. Filming for the fat man starring Robert Pattinson is on pause for writing in the New York Times reporting Pattinson is tested positive for the virus. But this holiday weekend we'll still bring me one summer blockbuster Christopher Nolan Tenet is now in theaters from the and you safety measures in theaters include castles tickets concessions sold online and the use of disinfecting fog in between movies.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.